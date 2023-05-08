Support BJP candidates in civic polls for unhindered development: Smriti Irani asks UP voters

Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday said the ''double-engine'' government of the BJP has increased the pace of development of the country and the state and asked voters to support her party in the civic polls for ''unhindered development with full speed''. Campaigning for her party candidates for the second phase of the local body polls in her parliamentary constituency along with BJP state president Bhupendra Chowdhary, Irani said, ''You all have seen how development has gained momentum under the central and state governments led by Modiji and Yogiji. The benefits of various schemes are reaching the people directly.'' ''In order to strengthen it further, it is necessary that all of you support the BJP candidates in the urban body elections,'' the Union women and child development minister said addressing a public meeting after a road show.

''The double-engine government led by Modiji and Yogiji has increased the pace of development of the country and the state. With the third engine (local bodies) joining in, there will be unhindered development with full speed,'' she said.

''Double-engine'' is a term often used by BJP leaders to refer to the party ruling at the Centre and in a state.

Exhorting the electorate, Irani sought support to BJP candidates in the urban body elections similarly as they supported her in 2019, ensuring her win in Lok Sabha polls.

Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Nirhua also accompanied Irani. Addressing the meeting, state BJP chief Chaudhary said there is no difference between the words and actions of BJP and it works on the promises it makes to people.

BJP works on the motto of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas', Chaudhary said, adding that UP was once called the state of riots, but since the formation of Yogi government, no riots have taken place in the state.

Amethi regarded as the stronghold of Congress fell to BJP in 2019 when Irani defeated former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha elections.

