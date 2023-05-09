Left Menu

Israel foreign minister to cut short India visit after 'security update' back home

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2023 12:26 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 12:22 IST
Eli Cohen Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • India

Israel's foreign minister on Tuesday said he will cut short his visit to India after receiving a "security update" on his arrival in New Delhi.

"In light of the events in Israel, I decided to cut short the diplomatic visit to India and return to Israel after my meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will take place today," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen wrote on Twitter.

