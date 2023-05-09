"Dream of every citizen of Karnataka is my dream": PM's strong pitch for BJP govt's return in state

Making a strong pitch for the return of the BJP government in Karnataka a day before the Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the affection he has received in the state over the last few days has been unparalleled, and it has strengthened the resolve to make it number one across all sectors. He also sought their blessings in the mission to make the state the numbe one in the country. ''Dream of every citizen of Karnataka is my dream. Your resolve is my resolve. When we come together and set our minds to a goal, no force in the world can stop us,'' he said on Twitter. In an appeal to ''brothers and sisters'' of the State, he sought their blessings in the mission of making Karnataka the number one state in the country, Modi said. ''My appeal is for the bright future of Karnataka. It is for the bright future of your family, especially the younger generations'', said the Prime Minister, who addressed 19 public meetings and held six roadshows in the State ahead of the polls. Stating that the people have always showered him with love and affection, he said it feels like a divine blessing to me. ''Ee Baariya Nirdhara, Bahumatada BJP Sarkara' (This time's decision: Majority BJP government) - this call of the people of Karnataka is still echoing in my ears.'' In our 'Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal', we Indians have aimed to make our beloved country a developed nation, and Karnataka is keen to lead the movement to realise this vision, Modi said. India is the world's fifth-largest economy, our next aim is to reach the top three. This is possible only when Karnataka rapidly grows to become a USD one trillion economy. ''You have witnessed the work of the 'Double Engine' BJP government over the last 3.5 years. Our decisive, focused and futuristic policies are imparting momentum to the growth of Karnataka's economy'', the Prime Minister said. Despite the COVID pandemic, he said, Karnataka has received over Rs 99,000 crore annually as foreign investment under the BJP government. It was just around Rs 30,000 crore under the previous government. This shows the BJP's commitment to Karnataka's progress and to a bright future for the youth. ''We want to make Karnataka the number 1 in investment, industry and innovation. We want to make Karnataka the number 1 in education, employment and entrepreneurship'', Modi said. The Prime Minister said the government is working to empower the farmers with a 'Beej Se Bazaar Tak' vision. Through new irrigation projects, expansion of storage facilities. increasing ethanol blending, usage of nano urea and modern technology such as drones, the BJP is committed to making Karnataka the number one in agriculture. The decisions taken by the 'double engine' government to boost connectivity, 'Ease of Living' and 'Ease of Doing Business' have built a strong foundation for Karnataka to become India's number one state, Modi further said. The cultural heritage of Karnataka has always inspired the nation as well as him personally. Jagajyothi Basaveshwara, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, Shri Kanakadasa, Onake Obavva - this land has given us many such greats. Guided by their legacy, the BJP is working to build a modern Karnataka that would make them proud, he added. The BJP government, the Prime Minister said, would continue to work to create next-gen urban infrastructure across Karnataka, modernise transport, raise the quality of life in rural and urban areas, and create new opportunities for women and youth. ''Dream of every citizen of Karnataka is my dream. Your resolve is my resolve when we come together and set our minds to a goal, no force in the world can stop us. I seek your blessings in the mission of making Karnataka the Number 1 state in the country,'' the Prime Minister said. My appeal is for the bright future of Karnataka, it is for the bright future of your family, especially the younger generations, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)