President Vladimir Putin addresses parade on Red Square, says 'a real war' has been unleashed against Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed his countrys Victory Day parade on Moscows Red Square, claiming that a real war has been unleashed against Russia - a reference to the war in Ukraine that the Kremlin portrays as being a proxy conflict with the West.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 09-05-2023 13:14 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 13:05 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed his country's Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square, claiming that “a real war” has been unleashed against Russia - a reference to the war in Ukraine that the Kremlin portrays as being a proxy conflict with the West. “Today civilisation is once again at a decisive turning point,” Putin said. “A real war has been unleashed against our Motherland.” He welcomed soldiers fighting in Ukraine who were present at the parade. “To Russia! To our brave armed forces! To Victory!” Putin concluded the speech.
