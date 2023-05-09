Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-05-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 18:16 IST
Fire breaks out at Cong leader Hooda's house in Chandigarh, no casualty
A fire broke out at the official residence of Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda here on Tuesday afternoon, fire department officials said.

No one was injured in the fire, they said.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the former Haryana chief minister's Sector 7 residence here and the fire was quickly brought under control, officials said.

A split air-conditioner unit in one of the rooms on the first floor had caught fire due to an electrical short circuit. No one was present in the room at the time of the incident, they said.

The room's walls, a ceiling fan, another air-conditioner, and a television were damaged, officials said, adding that the fire also spread to an adjacent room.

Party sources said Hooda was scheduled to reach Chandigarh from Delhi on Tuesday evening.

