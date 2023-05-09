Left Menu

Man held for 'hiding' his identity to run eatery near Har Ki Pairi

The accused called himself Chunnu but his Aadhar card showed his fathers name as Mohammad Munir, Pandit claimed.

Updated: 09-05-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 22:00 IST
A man was held on Tuesday for allegedly hiding his identity by assuming a different name so that he could run an eatery for pilgrims near Har Ki Pairi, said an official of the body that manages the Hindu religious site.

Ganga Sabha, which looks after the management of Har Ki Pairi, caught the man and handed him over to the police, its office-bearer Ujjwal Pandit said.

Non-Hindus cannot enter the Har Ki Pairi area as per the municipal corporation bylaws, Pandit said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Swatantra Kumar said the person is under custody and an investigation is underway. Pandit claimed the accused had assumed a Hindu name to hide his religious identity. The accused called himself Chunnu but his Aadhar card showed his father's name as Mohammad Munir, Pandit claimed. The Aadhar card showed he is a resident of Mau in Uttar Pradesh, he said

