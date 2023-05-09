White House bolsters Ukraine air defense in new security package
Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 23:08 IST
The White House announced on Tuesday a new security package for Ukraine that includes additional air defense systems and artillery rounds.
Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a briefing the weaponry would help Ukraine defend its territory and "deter Russian aggression over the long term."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement