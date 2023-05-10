Left Menu

Hoping for favourable verdict by Supreme Court: MP Shrikant Shinde

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Tuesday said he expects a favourable Supreme Court verdict on the political row in the state. The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction has sought disqualification of MLAs of the Shinde camp who split Shiv Sena last June and formed a government with BJP.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-05-2023 01:02 IST
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Tuesday said he expects a favourable Supreme Court verdict on the political row in the state. Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, the Shinde junior claimed two-thirds of MLAs of (undivided) Shiv Sena are with CM Shinde. The Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on a batch of cross-petitions filed by factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and CM Shinde pertaining to the Maharashtra political crisis after hearing arguments advanced on behalf of both sides. The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction has sought disqualification of MLAs of the Shinde camp who split Shiv Sena last June and formed a government with BJP. ''The Election Commission had ruled in our favour (by recognising the Shinde camp as the real Shiv Sena and allotting it the 'bow and arrow' symbol). I am optimistic that the ruling of the top court will also be in favour of Shiv Sena because we are technically right. We enjoy more than a two-thirds majority (of Shiv Sena MLAs). The Supreme Court will take an appropriate decision," Shrikant Shinde said. The SC verdict is expected in the next few days.

