Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 01:28 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 01:28 IST
Dianne Feinstein returning to U.S. Senate after health-related absence

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, 89, will return to Washington on Tuesday after a months-long absence due to illness, her spokesman said, restoring Democrats' 51-49 majority to full strength. The trailblazing lawmaker had been sidelined since February as she recovered from a bout of shingles, which had led to calls from some fellow Democrats to step aside and allow someone else to take her place.

"I'm glad that my friend Dianne is back in the Senate and ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a written statement. "After talking with her multiple times over the past few weeks, it's clear she's back where she wants to be and ready to deliver for California." Feinstein was first elected in 1992, nicknamed the "year of the women" which saw the number of women U.S. senators double and California become the first state represented by two women: Feinstein and fellow Democrat Barbara Boxer.

She had previously served as mayor of San Francisco. Feinstein's absence had deadlocked the Senate Judiciary Committee she sits on, slowing Democrats' drive to approve some of President Joe Biden's most controversial nominees to vacant federal court positions, leading to a partial Republican blockade.

Her extended leave had prompted some Democrats, notably Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to call for her resignation. Democrats' worries were further heightened as lawmakers have been spending 2023 arguing over raising the nation's borrowing authority. Feinstein could provide crucial support for whatever debt limit bill comes before the Senate that would avert a first-ever default on U.S. debt.

