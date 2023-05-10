Debt ceiling meeting with Republicans 'productive' Biden says
Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 04:19 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 04:19 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said a meeting with Republican leaders on the debt ceiling was "productive."
"We're going to continue our discussions," Biden said, adding that White House and legislative staff will meet daily ahead of a Friday meeting with House speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell.
