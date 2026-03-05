Historic Trade Pact: Mercosur-EU Deal Seals Senate Approval

In a landmark move, Brazilian lawmakers have completed the approval process for a pivotal free trade agreement between the Mercosur economic bloc and the European Union. This development follows a decisive Senate vote held on Wednesday.

Collective endorsements from the legislatures of Mercosur's members—Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay—are crucial for instigating the agreement, which has been 20 years in the making. Brazil's lower house of Congress endorsed the deal last week, while lawmakers in Argentina and Uruguay have also offered their approval.

The agreement now faces its final legislative hurdle in Paraguay, where it must be voted on by the lower house of Congress. Once complete, this monumental deal will pave the way for enhanced trade relations between the South American and European entities.

