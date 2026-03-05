Left Menu

U.S.-Iran Conflict Escalates with Submarine Attack and Missile Defense

The U.S.-Iran conflict intensified as a U.S. submarine sank an Iranian warship and NATO destroyed an Iranian missile. This marks Turkey's entry into the conflict without invoking NATO’s collective defense. Amid global market unrest, the conflict saw Iran's leadership transition and escalating regional tensions.

Updated: 05-03-2026 03:51 IST
The conflict between the U.S. and Iran increased in severity on Wednesday, following a U.S. submarine's sinking of an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka. This act resulted in at least 80 casualties. Simultaneously, NATO defenses intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile aimed at Turkey.

This confrontation marks Turkey's initial involvement in the conflict, although it has not activated NATO's collective defense clause. The escalation is taking place during a U.S. and Israel military campaign against Iran, disrupting global oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid soaring energy costs and disrupted markets, the escalating conflict is intertwined with Iran's internal power dynamics, as the son of the deceased Supreme Leader emerges as a successor. The international tension has also dragged other countries into the fray, aiming to protect their strategic interests in the Middle East.

