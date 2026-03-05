U.S.-Iran Conflict Escalates with Submarine Attack and Missile Defense

The conflict between the U.S. and Iran increased in severity on Wednesday, following a U.S. submarine's sinking of an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka. This act resulted in at least 80 casualties. Simultaneously, NATO defenses intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile aimed at Turkey.

This confrontation marks Turkey's initial involvement in the conflict, although it has not activated NATO's collective defense clause. The escalation is taking place during a U.S. and Israel military campaign against Iran, disrupting global oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid soaring energy costs and disrupted markets, the escalating conflict is intertwined with Iran's internal power dynamics, as the son of the deceased Supreme Leader emerges as a successor. The international tension has also dragged other countries into the fray, aiming to protect their strategic interests in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)