People of Karnataka have decided to choose welfare-oriented govt: Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the people of Karnataka have decided to choose a progressive, transparent and welfare-oriented government.
He urged the people to vote in large numbers in the election.
Voting for the high stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began early on Wednesday, in a state where the ruling BJP is eyeing to script history by retaining its southern citadel while a combative Congress eyes a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
''People of Karnataka have decided that they shall choose a progressive, transparent & welfare-oriented government,'' Kharge said in a tweet.
Today, it is time to vote in large numbers, he said.
''We welcome our first time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future,'' the Congress chief said.
Polling is being held for 224 seats in what is being seen mainly as a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular).
The voting that began at 7 am amid tight security will go on till 6 in the evening.
