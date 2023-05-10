Left Menu

People of Karnataka have decided to choose welfare-oriented govt: Kharge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 08:01 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 08:01 IST
People of Karnataka have decided to choose welfare-oriented govt: Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the people of Karnataka have decided to choose a progressive, transparent and welfare-oriented government.

He urged the people to vote in large numbers in the election.

Voting for the high stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began early on Wednesday, in a state where the ruling BJP is eyeing to script history by retaining its southern citadel while a combative Congress eyes a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

''People of Karnataka have decided that they shall choose a progressive, transparent & welfare-oriented government,'' Kharge said in a tweet.

Today, it is time to vote in large numbers, he said.

''We welcome our first time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future,'' the Congress chief said.

Polling is being held for 224 seats in what is being seen mainly as a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular).

The voting that began at 7 am amid tight security will go on till 6 in the evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
3
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India
4
Irdai's order to stop loan re-payment via credit card good for policyholders: Insurers

Irdai's order to stop loan re-payment via credit card good for policyholders...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023