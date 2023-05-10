Left Menu

20.99 pc voter turnout till 11 am in Karnataka Assembly Polls

The voting for the southern state began at 7 am on Wednesday amid tight security and will continue till 6 in the evening.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 12:46 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 12:46 IST
A PwD voter casts her vote for the Karnataka Assembly elections (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An approximate 20.99 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 11 am in the Karnataka Assembly elections which are underway on Wednesday, as per the Election Commission. The state recorded an approximate voter turnout of 7.83 per cent till 9 am.

The voting for the southern state began at 7 am on Wednesday amid tight security and will continue till 6 in the evening. The highest voter turnout was recorded at 30.26 per cent in Udupi till 11 am today, the EC said.

Voting is being held for 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka with 2,615 candidates in the fray. The polls would seal the electoral fates of 2,615 candidates across parties in the State.

As per the Election Commission, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)Central recorded a 19.30 per cent of voter turnout while BBMP (North) at 18.34 per cent, BBMP (South) at 19.18 per cent, Bagalkot at 23.44 per cent, Bangalore Rural at 20.23 per cent, Bangalore Urban at 17.72 per cent, Belgaum at 20.76 am and Bellary at 23.56 per cent till 11 am. According to the Commission, Dakshina Kannada recorded a 28.46 per cent of voter turnout, Bijapur at 20.66 per cent, Davanagere at 21.32 per cent, Uttara Kannada at 25.46 per cent and Tumkur recorded 22.06 per cent of voter turnout.

These assembly elections are a critical test for the ruling BJP that's hoping to beat precedent and return to power as well as for the Congress looking for electoral revival. Several key leaders including Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, State Minister K Sudhakar, and Congress State President DK Shivakumar were among the early voters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

