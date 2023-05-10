SC judgment will decide whether democracy exists in country, says MVA; Shiv Sena asserts its camp not nervous

On the eve of the Supreme Court judgment that will decide the fate of the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra, Opposition bloc MVA on Wednesday said the verdict will determine if democracy ''exists'' in the country and judiciary ''functions'' independently. On the other side, Shiv Sena spokesperson and party MLA Sanjay Shirsat asserted that there is no nervousness in their camp as they had factored in all aspects before revolting (last year). "We have seen the results the Election Commission gave us the party name and symbol and we won the first stage," Shirsat said. The judgment Supreme Court will give its judgment on Thursday which will decide the fate of the Sena-BJP government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is one of the 16 MLAs whose disqualification plea is before the top court. Last June, Shinde and 39 MLAs rebelled against the undivided Shiv Sena leadership resulting in the party's split and collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which also comprised the NCP and Congress. Shinde later tied up with the BJP to return as the CM. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said he hoped that his party will get justice, asserting that he has faith in the judiciary. His party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that the impending verdict will determine the future of the country. ''The Supreme Court judgment will decide whether there is democracy in the country, whether legislatures are functioning as per the Constitution, the judiciary is functioning independently. We are hopeful that we will get justice. I am confident that the Supreme Court of the country is independent,'' Raut told reporters. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the judgment will be crucial for Indian democracy and the Constitution. He hoped that the judgment would strengthen the Constitution. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will on Thursday deliver the verdict on cross-petitions related to last year's Maharashtra political crisis. Congress leader Ashok Chavan said whichever way the decision goes, it should be impartial. "This is our expectation. Be it the speaker or deputy speaker, he does not belong to any party, but he is the custodian of the House. If the Supreme Court or the speaker takes the decision, it has to be an impartial one," he said.

