Goa govt issues 'clarification' over paid holiday in view of Karnataka polls

A clarification issued by the Goa government on Tuesday said, "The electors of Karnataka state were considered as per Section 135-B of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951."

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 22:03 IST
Goa govt issues 'clarification' over paid holiday in view of Karnataka polls
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Goa government, which faced criticism from the Opposition and local trade bodies over its decision to declare a "paid holiday" in the state on May 10 in view of the Karnataka Assembly elections, has clarified that notifying paid holidays during elections in neighbouring states was a routine affair. A statement issued by the Goa government on Tuesday said, "The electors of Karnataka state were considered as per Section 135-B of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951."

It further said that the Section 135-B of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951 states every person employed in any business trade, industrial undertaking, or any other establishment and entitled to vote at an election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of a state shall on the day of the poll be granted a holiday. "Karnataka being the neighbouring state has sizeable electors in the State of Goa - a request was received from the Office of CEO, Karnataka necessitating the declaring of the Paid Holiday on the day of Poll and thus was considered favourably," the statement said.

It further said that It may be informed that during the General Election to the Legislative Assembly in Goa recently, the Maharashtra government and Karnataka too had issued similar notifications to facilitate the electors of the respective states to exercise their franchise in accordance with the RP Act, 1951. Voting is being held for 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka with 2,615 candidates in the fray.

The polls would seal the electoral fates of 2,615 candidates across parties in the State. (ANI)

