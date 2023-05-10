"100 per cent confident that BJP will form govt with majority": BS Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party winning the elections with an absolute majority and refuted the possibility of a hung assembly. Speaking to ANI, Yediyurappa said, "Even now I am 100 per cent confident that we are going to form the government with absolute majority".

He refuted any chances of forming an alliance with the JD(S) and said that party will get a full majority. "There is no question of a hung assembly or a coalition government. We are going to get 115-117 seats so the question of joining with JD(S) right now does not arise. Let us wait and see," he added.

On being asked about chances of change in leadership, Yediyurappa said that "The national leadership will take the final call". He also refuted the allegations of Opposition of "neglecting" communities like Vokkaligas and Lingayats.

"These are baseless claims. BJP has always kept all the communities in confidence," Yediyurappa said. Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has also exuded confidence in BJP coming back to power with a full majority.

"I am very much confident that we will come back to power with an absolute majority, I am 200 per cent confident. Exit polls are done in a hurry, and there will be lots of errors. There is no question of anybody becoming the kingmaker, for me the people are the kingmaker and they will bring BJP back to power," he said. Karnataka Minister CN Ashwanath Narayan also said that the people want a double-engine government.

"People are looking for a double-engine government and will reject the reverse gear Congress party which is trying to ban Bajrang Dal. Congress party does not stand for the issues that are close to the heart of the people," he said. The fiercely contested election that saw high-pitch campaigns from the political parties is crucial for both BJP and Congress.

The voting for the assembly elections ended on Wednesday with a 69.95 voter turnout. The counting of the votes will be held on May 13. (ANI)

