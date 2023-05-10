Centre recommends inclusion of WB's Shantiniketan in UNESCO world heritage list

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday informed that the Shantiniketan in West Bengal's Birbhum district has been recommended for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage list by The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS). In this regard, he took to Twitter and said, "Great news for India on the Jayanti of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Santiniketan, West Bengal has been recommended for inscription to the World Heritage List by ICOMOS, the advisory body to UNESCO World Heritage Centre".

He further stated that a formal announcement will be made at a World Heritage Committee meeting in Riyadh this year. "This furthers the vision of PM Narendra Modi to showcase our rich cultural heritage to the world. This will formally be announced in the World Heritage Committee meeting to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in September 2023," he said.

Shantiniketan is a town in the Birbhum district of West Bengal. Visva Bharati University lies in Shantiniketan. The place now attracts thousands of visitors each year. (ANI)

