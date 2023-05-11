Left Menu

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his criticism of the Congress government in Rajasthan, saying it is true of the BJP that the focus seems to be more on gaining and retaining power than serving people.Addressing a rally in Rajasthan on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi said Rajasthan is facing the consequences of politics of selfishness of the Congress.You are witnessing an ugly form of political battle in Rajasthan for the last five years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2023 11:30 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 11:29 IST
'True of BJP': Sibal hits back a PM's 'focus on retaining power' dig at Cong in Rajasthan
Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his criticism of the Congress government in Rajasthan, saying it is ''true of the BJP'' that the focus seems to be more on gaining and retaining power than serving people.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi said Rajasthan is facing the consequences of politics of selfishness of the Congress.

''You are witnessing an ugly form of political battle in Rajasthan for the last five years. Instead of the interest of the public, the game of looting and saving the chair is going on here,'' Modi said.

Hitting back at Modi, Sibal said in a tweet, ''PM on Rajasthan: 'The focus seems to be more on gaining and retaining power than serving people'. Response: True of BJP: 1) Gaining power, toppled governments: Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh etc. 2) Retaining power: Electoral bonds, media, hate etc''.

''This is called self service,'' Sibal added.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

