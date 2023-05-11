Danish defence minister to return from sick leave in August

Denmark's Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen of the Liberal Party will return to work in August following a 6-month sick leave for stress, Jensen said in a statement on Facebook on Thursday. Denmark is governed by a rare bipartisan government made up of opposition parties the Social Democratic Party, led by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and the Liberal Party and the Moderates, a fledgling centrist party.

Jensen announced in early February he would go on sick leave after having experienced stress symptoms and a brief admission to the hospital. "After consultation with the doctors and psychologists I speak with, I have decided to come back on August 1 when the new political season begins," Jensen said.

Minister for Economic Affairs Troels Lund Poulsen has been acting Defence Minister in Jensen's absence.

