Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi meet Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai

Janata Dal United supreme leader Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dals Tejashwi Yadav will also meet Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in the evening. Bihar CM Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders to strengthen the bloc against the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due next year.He met his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's private residence in Mumbai on Thursday. The meeting is being seen as a bid to strengthen the Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Janata Dal (United) supreme leader Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav will also meet Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in the evening. Bihar CM Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders to strengthen the bloc against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due next year.

He met his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar. Kumar, who stunned the BJP last year when he snapped ties and stripped it of power, had caught the national imagination with his pitch for a "united opposition" which, he believes, can take on and defeat the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha polls.

