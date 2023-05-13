Former Union minister K H Muniyappa wins from Devanahalli assembly seat

Congress leader and former Union minister K H Muniyappa, who was a member of Lok Sabha for nearly three decades until 2019, won from the Devanahalli assembly constituency in Karnataka by a margin of 4,631 votes on Saturday.

Muniyappa got 73,058 votes, while sitting JD(S) MLA L N Narayana Swamy bagged 68,427 votes. BJP candidate Pilla Munishamappa was in the third place with 34,404 votes, according to the Election Commission webiste.

Devanahalli is in Bengaluru Rural district.

Muniyappa, who represented Kolar in Lok Sabha since 1991, lost the parliamentary elections in 2019.

