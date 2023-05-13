Left Menu

'Leave toilet and join Pilot': Rajasthan Cong MLA writes to Gehlot

PTI | Kota | Updated: 13-05-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 21:02 IST
'Leave toilet and join Pilot': Rajasthan Cong MLA writes to Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Referring to the dirt of corruption, a Congress MLA in Rajasthan urged Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday to ''leave toilet and join Pilot'' in his campaign in the interest of the party.

In a letter to Gehlot, Sangod MLA Bharat Singh Kundanpur also asked him to ''stop giving protection to the corrupt 'Bhaya','' referring to Rajasthan Mining and Gopalan Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya.

Kundanpur wrote about to an effigy of Ravan kept in his Kota office in the letter, saying he and other party workers have often used it during protests against the ''wrong doings'' of the previous BJP rule.

He said a message written on the effigy is worth thinking about, and quoted it in the letter: ''Committing mistakes knowingly is wrong. Covering the mistake is worse. ''The silence of higher officials despite knowledge of wrong is collusion. If the head of the department is silent, it is corruption with collusion. Arrogance of the post causes suffering to the public.'' Referring to Gehlot, who holds the home ministry portfolio, Kundanpur said the home minister of the state should think about these points.

''Please stop giving protection to the corrupt 'Bhaya','' Kundanpur said.

The one-time minister and four-term MLA concluded the letter, saying, ''In the interest of the party, please leave toilet and join Pilot.'' Later speaking to PTI, he explained that he used the word ''toilet'' in the letter to refer to the alleged dirt of corruption in the state. He said the probe into charges of corruption against Bhaya continues to remain pending but investigative officers get retired.

Gehlot is totally abusing his position for his political gains and not in the larger interest of the party, Singh alleged, adding he wrote the letter to the chief minister's attention towards Sachin Pilot, who is on a foot march from Ajmer to Jaipur against corruption and paper leaks of government recruitment exams.

''What Pilot is doing is fair and whoever speaks against corruption, he is with him,'' Kundanpur said.

Chief Minister Gehlot talked of zero-tolerance for corruption in his first budget speech but he is going against his own words, he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023