Karnataka polls: BJP accepts people's mandate with humility, says Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday said his party accepts the mandate of the people of Karnataka with humility and it will continue raising their voice by playing the role of a constructive opposition.

The Congress returned to power on its own in Karnataka after 10 years, knocking the BJP off its only southern perch on Saturday as voters decisively backed the grand old party desperately seeking electoral revival ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In a tweet, Nadda thanked those who voted for the party in the Karnataka Assembly polls and workers of the BJP's Karnataka unit for their efforts.

''The BJP accepts the mandate of the people of Karnataka with humility. I thank the diligent karyakartas of @BJP4Karnataka for their efforts and the people who showed faith in our vision,'' he said.

''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the BJP will continue to work for the betterment of the people and raise their voice by actively playing the role of constructive opposition,'' he said.

The Congress has won 134 seats and is leading in two, well past the majority mark of 113. The BJP won 65 seats, according to the latest trends on the Election Commission's website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)