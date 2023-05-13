Left Menu

Karnataka polls: Congress' U T Khader Fareed retains Mangalore seat

Social Democratic Party of India candidate Riyaz Farangipete, who polled 15,054 votes, was in third place, according to the Election Commission website.Fareed, the only Congress MLA in the BJP stronghold of the Dakshina Kannada district, comes from a renowned Muslim family. In 2018, he won the seat by defeating Santhosh Kumar Rai Boliyaru of the BJP bagging 19,739 votes.

PTI | Mangalore | Updated: 13-05-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 21:31 IST
Karnataka polls: Congress' U T Khader Fareed retains Mangalore seat
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress' Deputy Leader in Karnataka Assembly U T Khader Fareed on Saturday retained the Mangalore seat defeating BJP candidate Sathish Kumpala by 22,790 votes.

Fareed got 83,219 votes, against 60,429 votes polled by Kumpala. Social Democratic Party of India candidate Riyaz Farangipete, who polled 15,054 votes, was in third place, according to the Election Commission website.

Fareed, the only Congress MLA in the BJP stronghold of the Dakshina Kannada district, comes from a renowned Muslim family. He entered the Karnataka assembly for the first time following the 2007 by-election held following the death of his father. In 2018, he won the seat by defeating Santhosh Kumar Rai Boliyaru of the BJP bagging 19,739 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023