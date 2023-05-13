Left Menu

"Have to accept people's mandate in a democracy": Anurag Thakur on Karnataka loss

Speaking to ANI after the trends in Karnataka pointed to a resounding Congress win, the BJP leader said, "We tried our best to make a double-engine government in Karnataka. We worked very hard. Our government did a lot of work in Karnataka. The state received the largest foreign direct investment. Development skyrocketed under our governance in the state. But in a democracy, you have to accept every decision of the people."

ANI | Updated: 13-05-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 22:35 IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"We humbly accept the people's mandate in Karnataka. We will identify our mistakes and work to rectify them," the Union minister added. Congress won an absolute majority in Karnataka on Saturday, with the party racing past the halfway mark of 113 seats in the 224-member Assembly.

According to the latest counting trends shared by the Election Commission (EC), the Congress has won 135 and is leading in one while the BJP has won 65 and leading in one. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Congress on its win in Karnataka.

"Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people's aspirations," tweeted PM Modi. With the loss in Karnataka on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the only southern state that it ruled.

Elections in Karnataka were held on May 10 and saw a voting percentage of 73.29 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

