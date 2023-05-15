Ukraine's Zelenskiy to meet British PM Sunak

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he would travel to Britain for a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"Today – London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.

"I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations."

