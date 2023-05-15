Left Menu

Cambodia ruling party says election will be free, fair and democratic

The ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) on Monday said the country's upcoming election in July will be free, fair and democratic, and would involve more than 10 parties.

Asked for comment on the disqualification from the race of the only opposition party, the Candlelight Party, CPP spokesperson Sok Eysan said it had submitted a photocopied document in its registration, which "is not right".

