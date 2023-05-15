Pak Army vows to bring to justice 'spoilers' involved in recent attacks on military installations

The Pakistan Army's top-brass on Monday vowed to bring to justice the ''spoilers'' involved in the recent attacks on military installations through trials under relevant laws including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secret Act.

A Special Corps Commanders Conference, chaired by Army chief General Asim Munir at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, also resolved that restraint will no longer be exercised against perpetrators who attack military installations, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army.

The generals were briefed that a well-coordinated arson plan involving desecration of monuments, burning down of buildings and vandalism of military installations was executed to malign the institution and provoke it towards giving an impulsive reaction.

The participants condemned, in the strongest possible sense, these politically motivated and instigated incidents against military installations and public and private properties, the statement said.

The commanders also communicated the anguish and sentiments of the rank and file of the Army on the unfortunate and unacceptable incidents.

''Based on the irrefutable evidence collected so far, Armed Forces are well aware of the planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators of these attacks and attempts to create distortions in this regard are absolutely futile," the statement said.

The ''forum expressed firm resolve that those involved in these heinous crimes against the military installations and personal/equipment will be brought to justice through trials under relevant laws of Pakistan including Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act,'' it added.

The ''forum resolved that restraint will no longer be exercised against perpetrators, spoilers and violators who attack military installations and setups under any circumstances,'' the army warned.

The participants also showed concern over externally sponsored and internally facilitated, orchestrated propaganda warfare, unleashed against the army leadership, meant to create fissures between the armed forces and people of Pakistan, and within rank and file of the armed forces.

''The vicious propaganda of such inimical forces will be defeated with the support of people of Pakistan, who have always stood with the Armed Forces during all odds," it said.

The meeting stressed the need for strict implementation of relevant laws to penalize the violators of the social media rules and regulations.

The conference emphasized the need of national consensus amongst all stakeholders to address ongoing political instability at priority so as to restore public confidence, reinvigorate economic activity and strengthen democratic process.

The military commanders also resolved to support all such efforts to reach this much needed consensus.

The forum was briefed in detail about the prevailing internal and external security environment. The forum took comprehensive stock of the law and order situation in the past few days that was created to achieve vested political interests.

The top brass resolved that the army with the full public support will defeat all nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan.

Former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest by the Rangers at the IHC premises last Tuesday triggered unrest in Pakistan that continued till Friday and led to several deaths and dozens of military and state installations being destroyed by the protesters.

For the first time in the country's history, the protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also torched the historic Corps Commander's House in Lahore.

