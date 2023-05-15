Left Menu

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Colombia ELN guerrilla group warns of peace talks 'crisis'

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 22:32 IST
The latest in Latin American politics on Monday:

Colombia ELN guerrilla group warns of peace talks 'crisis' BOGOTA - Colombian left-wing guerrilla group the National Liberation Army (ELN) on Monday said peace talks with the government were in crisis due to comments made by Colombia's President Gustavo Petro. The declaration from the ELN represents the most recent impasse in the middle of negotiations that Petro restarted with the rebel group last November as part of efforts to end its role in Colombia's almost six decades of conflict, which has left 450,000 dead.

Migrant crossings drop at U.S.-Mexico border after Title 42 expires WASHINGTON - Migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border have unexpectedly fallen, not risen, since Title 42 curbs expired and reinstating criminal penalties for illegal entry is likely the biggest reason, the Biden administration said on Sunday. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said border patrol agents have seen a 50% drop in the number of migrants crossing the border since Thursday, when President Joe Biden's administration shifted to a sweeping new asylum regulation meant to deter illegal crossings.

Mexico, Guatemala beef up border enforcement after Title 42 ends, US official says WASHINGTON - Mexico and Guatemala are beefing up their southern borders with military personnel, while Panama and Colombia are working to clamp down on smuggling networks after a key U.S. border policy expired last week, a top U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official said on Monday. Speaking to reporters, DHS official Blas Nunez-Neto said immigration authorities had returned hundreds of people to Mexico since the expiration of Title 42 on Thursday, when the U.S. shifted to a new asylum policy meant to deter illegal crossings. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

