Left Menu

Akhilesh backs Mamata assertion of support to Cong where it's strong

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday supported West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjees assertion that her party will support the Congress where it is strong in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.Supporting Banerjees statement for opposition unity at the national level, Yadav said the party which is strong in a state should contest elections there.He said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and other parties also hold the same opinion, according to a party statement.Recently, Yadav met Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav here.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-05-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 18:09 IST
Akhilesh backs Mamata assertion of support to Cong where it's strong
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday supported West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's assertion that her party will support the Congress where it is strong in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Supporting Banerjee's statement for opposition unity at the national level, Yadav said the party which is strong in a state should contest elections there.

He said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and other parties also hold the same opinion, according to a party statement.

Recently, Yadav met Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav here. He had also participated in a function of the TRS in Telangana early this year.

On Monday, Banerjee cleared the air on TMC's stand on a possible strategy for opposition unity. She said her party will support the Congress where it is strong in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Samajwadi Party is the main opposition in the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum 80 members to Lok Sabha.

The SP in the recent past forged alliance with both Congress and BSP but separated later. Last year, the party had gone into the UP polls with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) along with Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) and others.

Congratulating the people of Karnataka for defeating the BJP, Yadav said the people have rejected those who spread hatred. ''BJP works to make the society fight,'' he said.

Banerjee said, ''Wherever the Congress is strong, let them fight. We will give them support, there is nothing wrong (in that). But they have to support other political parties too.'' However, to get support, Congress also has to back other parties, she told reporters in Kolkata.

On urban local body polls in UP, Yadav again alleged the BJP government ''murdered the democracy''.

''To win the elections, BJP men adopted all tricks. To save democracy, we have to struggle,'' Yadav said.

He alleged that BJP candidates who were ''defeated'' were declared victorious and officials worked as ''BJP agents''.

Yadav said SP's vote percentage has increased in urban areas and it has emerged stronger in rural areas.

''Had BJP not been involved in dishonesty, it would have been wiped out,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023