Chhattisgarh govt to organise national Ramayan festival next month

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-05-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 19:25 IST
The Chhattisgarh government will host a three-day national Ramayan festival in Raigarh district from June 1 wherein drama troupes from various states and abroad are expected to take part.

Notably, Assembly elections in the Congress-ruled state are due later this year.

The event will be organised in Ramleela Ground in Raigarh by the state cultural department, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said in a video statement posted on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

''(Organising) Ramleela is a tradition in our country. When it will be showcased through a mega festival, a large number of people would be able to have a glimpse and learn from it,'' he said, adding that the story of Lord Ram (Ramayan) is not recited only in India but also in many other countries.

Lord Ram has a deep relationship with Chhattisgarh. He is not only our Lord or an ideal but he is also our 'bhanja' (nephew). Chandkhuri, a village located around 27 km away from the state capital Raipur, is (considered as) the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya, mother of lord Ram, Baghel said.

Lord Ram had spent most of his time in Chhattisgarh during his exile from Ayodhya, the Congress leader said.

The winning troupe will be awarded Rs 5 lakh followed by Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh for the second and respective positions, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

