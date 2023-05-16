Left Menu

Himachal BJP issues show-cause notice to Jawahar Lal Thakur

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-05-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 19:59 IST
Himachal BJP issues show-cause notice to Jawahar Lal Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Cracking whip on Jawahar Lal Thakur, former MLA from Drang in Mandi district, the Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to him for publicly criticising the party leadership for defeat in recent assembly polls.

The notice sent through email and WhatsApp to Thakur said his reported statements in press and social media had impaired the image of the party and asked him to give the explanation within seven days.

Party general secretary Rakesh Jamwal said the notice has been sent after consultations with party leaders and action would be taken if a satisfactory reply was not received within the given time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023