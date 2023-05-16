Sikkim celebrates statehood day, CM announces new recruitment in police

Sikkim on Tuesday celebrated its 48th statehood day with much fanfare.

A glittering function was held at Chintan Bhawan in state capital Gangtok to commemorate the day. It was attended by Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, among others.

At the programme, Tamang announced that the state would soon start a drive to recruit 1,000 personnel in the police force, and 50 per cent of them will be women.

He handed over eight new ambulances for state-run colleges that would help them address emergencies on campus.

He also handed over two mobile laboratory vehicles to Mangan and Gyalshing districts which would help in reaching medical services to the remote areas of the Himalayan state.

Tamang said Sikkim will complete 50 years in 2025, and it will be celebrated in a grand manner across India.

Governor Acharya launched a multimedia database management system, called 'e-Sankalan', developed by the Information and Public Relations Department. It will enable structured storage of all archival materials -- text, photos, videos, films, books, making those easily accessible for research purposes.

The governor congratulated the people of the state on completing 48 years as the 22nd state of India.

Sikkim, which has a population of just 5.40 lakh, was a kingdom ruled by a hereditary monarchy for about three centuries from the 17th century. In 1950, it became a protectorate of the Government of India. It finally became a full-fledged state of the Indian Union in 1975.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers of different states, and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted the state on the occasion.

''Greetings to the people of Sikkim on Statehood Day! Sikkim presents a blend of modernity and unique traditions. The state has pioneered organic farming, enriched biodiversity and created a model for sustainable development.

''I was touched by the warmth of people during my visit to the state last year. My best wishes for the continued progress of Sikkim,'' Murmu tweeted.

PM Modi said Sikkim is blessed with exceptional natural beauty and hardworking people.

''Statehood Day wishes to my sisters and brothers of Sikkim. This is a wonderful state, blessed with exceptional natural beauty and hardworking people. The state has attained immense progress in various areas notably organic farming. I pray for the continuous development of Sikkim,'' he said.

Programmes to celebrate Sikkim's statehood day were also held at the Raj Bhavans of various states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)