Aides for Biden, McCarthy discussing work requirements in debt ceiling talks -sources

Aides for President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have been discussing tightening work requirements for food and other programs for low-income Americans ahead of a debt ceiling meeting between the two leaders on Tuesday, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

The discussions have been largely focused on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the federal nutrition assistance program that reaches over 40 million people, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), a time-limited program that helps families with children when parents or other relatives cannot provide basic needs.

