Left Menu

BSP meet to formulate strategy for 2024 LS polls

After the results of the urban local body polls last week, Mayawati had accused the ruling BJP of misusing government machinery, and said her party will not sit silently over it.The BSP had fielded mayoral candidates on all the 17 seats in the state but none could register a win.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-05-2023 11:03 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 11:03 IST
BSP meet to formulate strategy for 2024 LS polls
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday called a meeting of all party office bearers in the state capital on May 18 to formulate a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting will also discuss issues like alleged misuse of official machinery and religion by the ruling party for political interests.

''Misuse of government machinery by the ruling party in UP to reduce the effect of anti-people policies, wrong activities and shortcomings and their malicious, oppressive behaviour and use of religion for political interests is very serious and worrying. This is damaging for democracy,'' Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said a special meeting of all big and small office bearers, divisional and district presidents of Uttar Pradesh will be held on Thursday here to chalk out a concrete strategy to fight these fierce anti-people challenges and prepare for LoK Sabha polls. After the results of the urban local body polls last week, Mayawati had accused the ruling BJP of misusing government machinery, and said her party will not sit silently over it.

The BSP had fielded mayoral candidates on all the 17 seats in the state but none could register a win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023