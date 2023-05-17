EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies hit 3-week low on U.S. debt ceiling jitters

Emerging market currencies hit a three-week low on Wednesday, as jitters around the U.S. debt ceiling boosted the dollar, while concerns about China's slow economic recovery after a slew of downbeat data also weighed on sentiment.

MSCI's emerging market currencies index was down 0.3% at 0832 GMT, while investors gravitated towards the safe-haven dollar, as they assessed risks of a U.S. debt default amid onging talks to lift the debt ceiling. Additionally, recent U.S. data underscoring robust consumer spending has dampened hopes of interest rate cuts, boosting the greenback.

However, any benefits to the dollar from the debt ceiling uncertainty are likely to be limited, said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer, UBS Global Wealth Management. "Currency markets are forward-looking and likely to assume Congress will agree to a last-minute deal."

Turkey's bank stocks steadied after two straight sessions of declines, with investors and analysts now expecting incumbent President Tayyip Erdogan to emerge victorious in the runoff vote later this month, after a stronger-than-expected showing in the first round of elections. The lira was last at 19.75, edging closer to its all-time low of 19.80 against the dollar.

Turkey's main opposition party determined there were irregularities at 2,269 ballot boxes for the presidential election and at 4,825 boxes for the parliamentary election that took place Sunday, a party official said. "It (the lira) is creeping weaker every day, with signs of pressure to break out. How far CBT (central bank of Turkey) will be able to contain such pressures over coming fortnight remains to be seen," Tatha Ghose, FX analyst at Commerzbank, said in a note.

The offshore yuan weakened past 7 per dollar for the first time in five months amid geopolitical tensions and concerns around China's slow economic recovery following the pandemic. New home prices rose for the fourth straight month in April but at a slower pace, adding to a pile of recent data suggesting weakening consumer demand in the world's second-biggest economy.

The South African rand slipped 0.5% in early trade ahead of March retail sales data that could shed more light on the health of the economy amid a mounting power crisis which has crimped growth. Broader emerging market stocks fell 0.4%, snapping a two-session rally.

Elsewhere, Ecuador's National Assembly on Tuesday began an impeachment hearing against President Guillermo Lasso, who could be removed from his post. Moody's on Tuesday said it considered Ecuador's debt buyback operation for providing debt relief and channeling funds to protect the Galapagos Islands a distressed exchange and a default.

