Finland has asked Russia for explanation for frozen embassy bank accounts, foreign minister says

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2023 15:43 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 15:31 IST
Pekka Haavisto Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Finland

Finland has had no official explanation from Moscow for why the Russian central bank has frozen the bank accounts of the Finnish embassy in Russia, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Wednesday.

Haavisto told reporters Finland had requested an explanation on May 4 after the bank accounts of its Moscow embassy and Saint Petersburg consulate stopped working on April 27.

