Finland has asked Russia for explanation for frozen embassy bank accounts, foreign minister says

Finland has had no official explanation from Moscow for why the Russian central bank has frozen the bank accounts of the Finnish embassy in Russia, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Wednesday.

Haavisto told reporters Finland had requested an explanation on May 4 after the bank accounts of its Moscow embassy and Saint Petersburg consulate stopped working on April 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)