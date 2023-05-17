Swiss parliament to launch investigation into Credit Suisse collapse - media

Credit Suisse's collapse and its takeover by UBS will be investigated by a parliamentary commission, Swiss media reported on Wednesday, citing the office of Switzerland's upper house of parliament.

The office of the Council of States, Switzerland's upper house, has spoken out in favour of setting up a parliamentary commission of inquiry, Swiss broadcaster SRF said.

The Swiss parliament did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

