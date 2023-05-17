Biden says he and China's Xi will meet, 'whether it's soon or not'
Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 21:07 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he would speak with China's President Xi Jinping, but did not say when.
"Whether it's soon or not, we will be meeting," Biden said in answer to reporters questions before his departure to Japan for a G7 meeting.
