Rajbhar accuses Yogi Adityanath govt of corruption

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday alleged that corruption in Uttar Pradesh is no less than that in Karnataka, referring to the Congress' charge against the previous BJP government in the southern state.

Rajbhar's party had allied with the opposition Samajwadi Party in the state prior to the last assembly elections. After the polls, they parted ways. Since then, Rajbhar has been appreciative of the Yogi Adityanath government for its work.

However, speaking to reporters at the SBSP's head office in Rasda town of the district on Wednesday, Rajbhar targeted the Adityanath government over the issue of corruption.

''Corruption in Uttar Pradesh no less than that in Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi had accused the previous BJP dispensation in the southern state of being a '40 per cent commission government'. There is no less corruption in Uttar Pradesh,'' he said.

''Those accused of corruption are being made investigating officers here,'' Rajbhar added.

On the possibility of any alliance ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections, the SBSP chief said a decision on any alliance would be taken a few months before the polls. ''I am in talks with all party leaders. The ruling party and the opposition need to work together for the development of the country,'' he said.

The Congress had launched an aggressive election campaign in Karnataka on the plank of corruption accusing the BJP of being a '40 per cent commission government'. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had urged the people to vote to build a progressive and ''40-per cent-commission-free'' state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)