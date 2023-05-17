Left Menu

AAP dissolves party's state, regional committees in Maharashtra

"The Party hereby dissolves the present state committee and the regional committees of the current organisation in the state of Maharashtra with immediate effect. The new committees will be announced soon," an official statement said.

AAP dissolves party's state, regional committees in Maharashtra
Aam Admi Party on Wednesday announced that it has dissolved its present state and regional committees of Maharashtra and new committees will be announced soon in this regard. "The Party hereby dissolves the present state committee and the regional committees of the current organisation in the state of Maharashtra with immediate effect. The new committees will be announced soon," an official statement said.

In this regard, AAP Mumbai President Preeti Sharma Menon said the decision taken by the party is a welcome step. "Welcome step! Look forward to rebuilding Maharashtra with the guidance of the central leadership," she said.

Earlier Preeti Sharma Menon had said that party will also fight for the upcoming elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 2023. "AAP will fight the BMC elections with all our strength. Party will focus on the major local issues while fighting the civic polls in the metropolis," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

