Left Menu

TDP's Bhuma Akhila Priya arrested for attacking senior party leader

An argument ensued and they dispersed but she Akhila Priya ran after him Subba Reddy claiming that he had said something and directed her supporters to manhandle him, Nandyal Superintendent of Police K Raghuveera Reddy told PTI today.A video of the alleged incident went viral.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 17-05-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 22:53 IST
TDP's Bhuma Akhila Priya arrested for attacking senior party leader
  • Country:
  • India

Infighting between senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders during general secretary Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam padayatra ended up with former Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya allegedly directing her supporters to attack senior leader A V Subba Reddy. Priya and three others were arrested in this connection on Wednesday and sent to remand till May 30, police said.

Priya and her husband Barghav Ramudu along with Sai and Mohan were sent to Kurnool district jail on remand after being produced before a Judge. On Tuesday, around 9 PM, Priya and senior leader Subba Reddy ran into each other at the entrance of Kothapalle village during Lokesh's padayatra in Nandyal rural police station limits. Priya asked Reddy why he was present here. To this, Reddy replied that it was none of her business, police said. ''An argument ensued and they dispersed but she (Akhila Priya) ran after him (Subba Reddy) claiming that he had said something and directed her supporters to manhandle him,'' Nandyal Superintendent of Police K Raghuveera Reddy told PTI today.

A video of the alleged incident went viral. Later, acting on Reddy's complaint lodged on Tuesday night, police registered a case under IPC Sections 307, 320, 324 and 120 (B), resulting in the arrests. Meanwhile, Priya has also lodged a complaint against Reddy alleging that he had pulled her dupatta, which police are probing by filing a case.

According to police, there is a history of cases between these two rivals, including an alleged plan to murder Reddy in Kadapa earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023