BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria dies, Haryana announces one-day state mourning

Former Union minister and the BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria passed away on Thursday after a brief illness here. He was 71.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, senior leaders from the BJP and parties across the spectrum expressed condolences at Kataria's death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the death of Kataria and said he made a rich contribution towards public service and social justice.

Kataria was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research here after initial complaints of pneumonia. Later, he developed other health complications and he remained in the hospital for treatment, an aide told PTI.

For the past few days, he had been running a fever. His health deteriorated further on Wednesday, he said and added that Kataria died around 3.30 am.

Kataria is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. Born on December 19, 1951, in a village in Yamunanagar district, Kataria was a law graduate. He also held a Master's degree in Political Science. His father was a shoemaker.

His last rites were held with full state honours at Manimajra in the afternoon.

Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Som Prakash, Chief Minister Khattar, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, Education Minister Kanwar Pal were present at the crematorium.

Also present were BJP state unit chief Om Prakash Dhankar, senior leader Birender Singh, several party MPs and MLAs and the Congress' Geeta Bhukkal.

Kataria served as a minister of state in the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment from May 2019 till July 2021.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ambala in 1999, 2014 and 2019.

A prominent Dalit face of the BJP, Kataria served as the party's Haryana unit chief from 2000 to 2003. He was also a minister in the Haryana government.

As a child artiste, Kataria had received an award the then-Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru. Expressing his condolences, Khattar said, ''I am deeply saddened by the demise of Kataria ji.'' The Haryana chief minister, who reached Kataria's Panchkula residence in the morning along with Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, earlier in the day in a tweet in Hindi that the former Union minister had always raised his voice in Parliament for the benefit of society and the progress of the people of Haryana.

Kataria's demise is an irreparable loss to politics, he added.

Modi said in a tweet, ''Pained by the passing away of MP and former Minister Shri Rattan Lal Kataria Ji. He will be remembered for his rich contribution towards public service and social justice. He played a key role in strengthening (the) BJP in Haryana. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.'' President Droupadi Murmu also grieved the passing of Kataria and offered condolences to his family members and supporters.

''The news of the demise of former Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP Shri Ratan Lal Kataria is very sad. The image of Shri Kataria was that of a popular public servant who was striving for the development of Haryana. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters,'' Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

Khattar and Dhankar recalled Kataria's cheerful nature and said he always had a smile on his face.

He had a penchant for poetry and singing and even his political rivals used to admire his qualities, Khattar told reporters here.

Khattar said Kataria always wore a smile on his face and never said anything that would hurt anyone.

Kataria came from a humble background and rose to become a Union minister with his hard work, Khattar said.

''He had good relations with Modi ji,'' he added.

He said Modi even enquired about him during some party meetings while recalling his cheerful nature.

Dhankar said Kataria rose from a humble background to become a Union minister, adding, ''He left us very soon''.

His death is a loss to the country, Haryana, the BJP and me personally, Dhankar said. Jannayak Janata Party leader and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress leader Kumari Selja also expressed condolences following Kataria's death.

The Haryana government has announced a one-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Kataria. The Tricolour will fly at half-mast on Thursday on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment.

