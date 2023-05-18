Japan, United States to continue Russia sanctions and Ukraine support, Kishida says
Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 19:14 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has agreed with U.S. President Joe Biden to continue sanctions against Russia and support of Ukraine, Kishida told reporters as the two leaders met in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Thursday.
Kishida added that both countries also affirmed the importance of working together on common issues regarding China.
