Congress pledges to rebuild 'Brand Karnataka', implement five guarantees

After deciding on its new chief minister, the Congress on Thursday said it will strive to restore Kannada pride and rebuild the ''Brand Karnataka'' and pledges to take the state on the path to prosperity and growth by fulfilling its promises made to people.

Congress general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Sujewala said the party will deliver on its promises and take Karnataka to a new level in development and progress.

AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the Congress is committed to fulfilling the promises made to people of the state and will implement the five pledges made ahead of elections in the first meeting of the state cabinet.

He said it is ''our promise'' to the people of the state which will be fulfilled in the first meeting of the cabinet in Karnataka.

''Our main motive is to implement the five guarantees that we have promised to the people of Karnataka and this will be implemented on the first day of the cabinet itself,'' he told PTI.

He also said, ''This victory has helped us get 'extra energy' to fight Narendra Modi in 2024 and this will give a boost to the Congress. Definitely it will help us''.

Surjewala said the ''insurmountable love of people bestowed upon you and all Congress leaders is indeed an onerous yet rightful responsibility to fulfil the millions of hopes and aspirations of people''.

''Our tasks - To look behind and affix responsibility for the 40 per cent corruption and scams. To look at the present to ensure restoration of Kannada pride and rebuilding of the Brand Karnataka. To look at the future to make Karnataka a vehicle of progress, prosperity and growth that is an example to emulate for rest of India.

''To heal every lacerated soul, to hold every hand that reaches out, to serve those who feel left out, to reach out to last man in the line, to put a smile on every face, to instil a new hope in every stride, to make every Kannadiga proud,'' the Rajya Sabha MP said.

''We shall deliver - Together. We are the Congress,'' he said in a tweet.

''My heartfelt congratulations and wishes to Sh. Siddaramaiah for his new role as next Chief Minister of Karnataka and equally warm wishes to Sh. D K Shivakumar, the new Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. It was an enriching experience to struggle alongside you for the rights and welfare of 6.5 crore Kannadigas,'' he also said.

