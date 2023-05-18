Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Police busts narcotics gang, seizes 7000 injections, 8 held in Visakhapatnam

"A gang selling narcotic injections was put under surveillance. Eight people were arrested. Seven thousand injections of narcotic drugs from their possession. They were caught in three cases within two days," Visakhapatnam CP Trivikram Varma said.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 23:14 IST
Andhra Pradesh Police busts narcotics gang, seizes 7000 injections, 8 held in Visakhapatnam
Seized injections recovered by Vishakapatnam police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight people were arrested in connection with running a narcotics drug injection gang in Vishakapatnam, police said on Thursday. The police said that it has seized seven thousand injections of narcotic drugs from the possession of the gang.

"A gang selling narcotic injections was put under surveillance. Eight people were arrested. Seven thousand injections of narcotic drugs from their possession. They were caught in three cases within two days," Visakhapatnam CP Trivikram Varma said. Police also mentioned that mobile phones along with cash and a car were also recovered in the operation.

"The police received definite information that the youth were being targeted and money was being taken. A car and cash along with 7000 drug injections were seized from the accused. Mobile phones were also seized," the police official said. Police further mentioned that a case has been registered in this matter and the members of the accused gang are booked in this regard.

Further investigation is underway in this matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023