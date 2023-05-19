Biden likely to get another update on budget talks on Friday -spokesperson
U.S. President Joe Biden is likely to get another update from his team on budget negotiations with Republicans on Friday night in Japan, where he is traveling for the Group of Seven (G7) meetings, a spokesperson said.
Biden was also planning to leave the G7 leaders' dinner early, according to spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.
