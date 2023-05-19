Left Menu

West Bengal: CBI summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee tomorrow in school recruitment scam

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to appear before the agency on Saturday in the multi-crore recruitment scam in West Bengal schools.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 16:37 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 16:37 IST
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to appear before the agency on Saturday in the multi-crore recruitment scam in West Bengal schools. The CBI summon came a day after the Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed the central agencies to quiz the TMC leader in the recruitment scam in West Bengal schools.

"I have received a summon from the CBI to appear before them tomorrow, on May 20 for examination. Despite not being given even a day's prior notice, I will still abide by the summon. I will give my full cooperation during the course of the investigation," tweeted Banerjee. "As for my Jono Sanjog Yatra, it will resume again on May 22 '23 from the same location in Bankura where I stop today. Unfazed by these events, I shall strive to serve the people of West Bengal with even greater dedication, zeal and commitment. Bring it on," he added.

Central agencies previously questioned Abhishek, his wife and his sister-in-law in relation to a coal smuggling scam case. Abhishek Banerjee embarked on the party's two-month-long mass reach-out programme 'Jan Sanjog Yatra'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

