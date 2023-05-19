Dare CBI to arrest me if there is corruption proof: Abhishek

Left Menu

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, who has been called by the CBI to appear at its Kolkata office on Saturday as part of its probe into the school jobs scam, dared the central agency to arrest him if it has any proof of corruption or misconduct against him.Banerjee accused the BJP of using the central agency to stop his ongoing mass outreach campaign as the saffron party was afraid of the public support for the programme.

PTI | Bankura | Updated: 19-05-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 17:28 IST
Abhishek Banerjee Image Credit: Wikipedia
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, who has been called by the CBI to appear at its Kolkata office on Saturday as part of its probe into the school jobs scam, dared the central agency to arrest him if it has any proof of corruption or misconduct against him.

Banerjee accused the BJP of ''using'' the central agency to stop his ongoing mass outreach campaign as the saffron party was ''afraid of the public support'' for the programme. ''I will not bow my head before anyone apart from the masses. The BJP is afraid of thepublic support for the mass outreach campaign. CBI has summoned me, as they (BJP) want this mass outreach campaign to stop:,'' he said while addressing a road show here. Standing atop a vehicle, the TMC's national general secretary thanked people for their ''overwhelming love and support''.

''I dare the CBI to arrest me if they have any proof of corruption against me. They have been probing many cases in Bengal for the last several years. They should arrest me if they have any proof against me,'' he said, adding that he would return to the city this evening. Banerjee said he has temporarily suspended his mass outreach campaign - Trinamool Nabojowar (Trinamool New Wave), to join the probe and will resume it again from Bankura on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

